Turkey 2018 Home And Away Jerseys Launched

The Turkey 2018 Home and Away jerseys from Nike were unveiled this week. The red and white jerseys reflect the fervent passion and spirit Turkish supporters bring to every game.

Turkey 2018 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

The jerseys Turkey will wear feature the classic red and white combinations for both home and away, with a new collar model from the new Fast Fit Vaporknit line.

Solid black covers the collar on Turkey’s home jersey.

The full kit has red shorts and socks, with white trim on the socks.

A deep, darker red striped trim runs across the upper chest, with thicker lines towards the center, forming a triangular shape at the center. Turkey’s white star and crescent over a red roundel is placed at the left breast. The swoosh is white with matching numbers.

Turkey’s white away jersey has red details on the collar and trim on the socks.

Turkey’s intricate striped trim is in red. The swoosh and numbers are in red on the right breast.

Training & Fashion

Turkey’s pre-match jersey is a light blue and black shirt, featuring a design familiar to Nigeria’s World Cup jerseys and the Turkish Football Federation crest.

Turkey’s contemporary fashion collection features a fiery red jacket and fetching black and red variant. Other pieces include a dark heather grey polo and much more.

The Nike 2018 Turkish home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.