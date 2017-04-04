Tottenham Sign $31.1-a-Year Jersey Deal with Nike

Tottenham have become a regular Premier League title challenger over the last 3 years and have used that success on the field to finalize a $31.1 million per season deal with Nike as the club’s new technical sponsor staring for the 2017/18 season.

Rumors started circulating last year that Tottenham was a target for Nike. At the time, Nike did not have a partnership with any London based Premier League clubs. The Portland based brands only Premier League club was Manchester City. (They have since signed on as Chelsea technical sponsor).

The deal will have Spurs in line with north London rivals, Arsenal – who earn $37.3 M per season from Puma, but well behind some of the Premier League’s top clubs like Chelsea who earn approximately 2x as much per season.

The club’s current 5-year deal with Under Armour valued at $12.5 M per season comes to an end at the conclusion of 2016/17 Premier League season. The deal was Under Armour’s first with a Premier League club.