Tottenham Hotspur 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

As the 2018/19 Premier League season gets underway this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur has revealed its third jersey for the club’s season opener at Newcastle United. The jersey exhibits local pride and images of the club’s past.

Spurs’ third jersey is a dark blue and blue-green shirt, with silver accents. The entire top of the jersey, sleeves and collar are dark blue. The detailed blue-green and dark blue graphic at the front is an aerial depiction of the North London Borough of Haringey, where the club is based. A silver Nike swoosh and Tottenham’s logo are on the chest.

The back neck stripe at the nape is a solid silver.

The full kit has blue-green shorts and socks that gradate from blue-green at the top to dark blue. AIA returns as the shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Nike Tottenham Hotspur third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.