Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 Nike Third Jersey Revealed

Today, Nike Soccer released the new Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 third kit, as the Spurs embark on another European campaign in the hopes of reaching glory.

The new jersey features all the benefits provided by the Aeroswift technology, as well as a dazzling camo design that nods to current streetwear trends and stands-out on the pitch. Different shades of dark purple are used in the kit, while bright yellow detailing adorns the shoulders and sides of the kit.

The club’s iconic cockerel crest and sponsor logos are also painted in yellow, while the back of the jersey reads ‘Spurs’. Dark purple camo shorts and socks complete this look.

