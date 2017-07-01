Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 Jerseys Launched

A new era in North London has begun for ascendant Tottenham Hotspur, as the Premier League club and new kit sponsor Nike have produced the 2017/18 home and away jerseys.

Spurs’ first Nike home and away jerseys feature Aeroswift Technology with their traditional white and navy colors. The white and navy home jersey has a navy trim on the collar with a white stripe in the middle, which wraps around to the back.

The back has a white Spurs wordmark atop the navy collar trim.

Navy piping trim occupies both flanks, as a navy Nike swoosh takes the right breast across from the crest.

The away is an invert of colors, as its a navy jersey with white details and features, with the same navy collar trim with white stripe.

Like the home jersey, the away jersey also has a white Spurs wordmark that cuts off the collar trim’s center stripe.

The sleeves and sides of the jersey has white piping, creating a standard classic change strip for Spurs. B

oth jerseys feature a staple of older Tottenham jerseys, as the revised cockerel crest has now been placed in a shield outline atop the left breast. Both kits will have navy shorts, with the home kit having white socks with navy details, and the away navy socks with white trim. AIA Group are once again the shirt sponsors for Spurs, with a red version for the home and white on the away.

The Nike 2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur home and away jerseys are now available at World Soccer Shop.