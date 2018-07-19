Tottenham Hotspur 2018/19 Jerseys Released

Today, Nike Soccer has unveiled the new Tottenham Hotspur 2018/19 home and away jerseys. The club’s anticipated new stadium and the unbreakable fan loyalty came as inspiration for these eye-catching designs.

The home jersey combines lilywhite and navy, presenting a bold gradient that merges with the shorts and socks in subtle reference to the new stadium’s architecture. The club logo returns to it’s usual application, outside of the crest introduced last season.

A navy and blue flag decorates the back of the neck, which holds the club’s postcode (N17) and the coordinates of the center of White Hart Lane, which served as the Spurs home for many years before being replaced by the upcoming ground.

The away jersey is binary blue with knitted polarized blue sleeves and white logos. Vapor shorts and socks compliment the shirt, which reinforces the club’s identity and pays homage to the numerous secondary blue kits of the past. The inner neck displays ‘#COYS’ (Come On You Spurs) to honor the unyielding fan support.

