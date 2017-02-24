Toronto FC Reveals 2017 Home Jersey

It’s a new dawn for Toronto FC. Canada’s first Major League Soccer club has unveiled a new home jersey ahead of the 2017 season.

Onyx returns as a major secondary color alongside red to bold effect. The v-neck collar at the top, along with the three-stripes on the shoulders feature the gray color. The body of the jersey has faint red horizontal stripes at the front.

The club’s slogan, All for One, is placed at the upper back of the jersey in light onyx.

The sleeves and sides of the jersey have thick dark onyx applied, for a very pronounced look. The MLS logo in TFC colors are placed at the sleeves, just over thick red cuffs.

The jocktag at the bottom left of the shirt is a metallic maple leaf. BMO, Bank of Montreal, returns as shirt sponsor for the Reds.

