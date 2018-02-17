Toronto FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Released

Major League Soccer was painted red in 2017 as Canada’s first MLS club Toronto FC earned a remarkable treble, winning the Voyageurs Cup, Supporters Shield and ultimately their first MLS Cup. The defense of the Cup this season comes with a new TFC away jersey from adidas.

A fresh white jersey with red and onyx details make up the latest away jersey, as blue is removed. Red v-neck collar has onyx necktape on the interior, and the back neck has the club motto “All for One” in onyx.

MLS league logos in TFC’s red and onyx are placed on the sleeves, with onyx sleeve cuffs.

The front of the jersey has sublimated mesh horizontal stripes. The crest has a golden star with a 17 etched on, as the defending MLS champions.

The sides have red three-stripes running from the underarms through the hem. The jocktag has a 3D onyx maple leaf. The full kit also has white shorts with red three-striped trim and white socks with a red topstripe with white three-stripes and an onyx stripe with a red TFC label below. BMO, Bank of Montreal, returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Toronto FC away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.