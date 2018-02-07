Top Selling Soccer Team Jerseys – January 2018

Soccer team jersey sales start to ramp up in January with the start of the spring season around the corner. Soccer teams are looking for a variety of options from fill-ins from the 2017 fall season to a new look for the new season.

Top Selling Soccer Uniforms – January 2018

(Prices and Inventory Level Can Vary)

10) The High Five Inferno Soccer Team Jersey jumped into the top 10 largely due to its incredible price of $5.99 a jersey. The jersey has a look of a higher priced silhouette with white detailing across the front and many color options for their upper and lower panels. It has great placement for team crest as well as number on the back although somewhat limited for full front sponsor logo applications. LIMITED INVENTORY REMAINING

9) The Nike Challenge Team Soccer Jersey is the perfect options for the team that wants to wear Nike and at a great price. The Nike Challenge jersey has a great price (On Sale for $18.99) but limited stock availability as it has been replaced in the Nike line-up by the Challenge II jersey. The solid color jersey has a subtle v-neck collar and the Nike Swoosh on the right chest.

8) The Joma Champion II Soccer Jersey has a professional look with the solid color jersey paired with white/black detailing on the collar, shoulders, and down the side. And many teams like the Joma name as it helps their look stand out on the field.

7) The Joma Combi Soccer Jersey is classic solid color jersey from the Joma lineup. It is at a great price point ($14.99). The jersey works for most team colors with 15 color options.

6) The adidas Squadra 17 Long Sleeve Soccer Jersey is the only long sleeve jersey on the list. It usually makes the January list as one of the few options in long sleeve with a matching short sleeve jersey. Perfect for the team with players who want a matching option for cold games. And it has the classic adidas look with white crew collar and 3-stripes down the top of the shoulders and piping at the sleeve seam. Check out the adidas Squadra 17 Short Sleeve Jersey as well.

5) The High Five Genesis Soccer Jersey has a great look with solid jersey and white panel on the shoulders. LIMITED INVENTORY REMAINING.

4) The adidas Regista 16 Soccer Jersey is a great looking solid color jersey made with adidas ClimaCool material. The jersey has a cool asymmetrical striping at the bottom of the jersey which makes teams stand out as well as a crew collar and adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

3) The Nike Tiempo II Soccer Jersey is a classic solid color Nike Dri-Fit jersey at a competitive price. The jersey is lightweight and has great range of motion with no under arm seam. A mesh side panel helps ventilate players in even the hottest weather. The Tiempo II jersey is available in a women’s cut as well.

2) The adidas Estro 15 Soccer Jersey had a great run in January with the incredible sale price of $13.99 (regularly $21.99). The ClimaCool jersey is soft and lightweight with a crew collar and 3-stripe detailing on the shoulders and down the sleeves as well as a wide detailing stripe around the waist. LIMTED INVENTORY REMAINING

1) The Nike Park VI Soccer Jersey is a stable among soccer teams across the country. The solid color jersey is at a great price of $19.99 (11+ unit pricing of $15.99) and with the embroidered Nike swoosh on the right chest your team will be noticed by fans and the opposing team. The Dri-Fit technology and side mesh stripes will allow players to stay comfortable even in the most heated games.

