Happy New Year. But before turning our complete attention to what is to come in 2018, we thought it would be wise to take a look back at the top selling soccer jerseys to close out 2017. These are the top 19 selling jerseys as reported by World Soccer Shop during the month of December.

“December was a huge month for soccer, especially so this year,” World Soccer Shop’s Marketing Manager Page Martin said. “The (FIFA) World Cup draw kicked things off and Manchester City’s run of unbeaten matches has added fuel to the fire each week with it all capped off by a festive holiday period. You gotta love the beautiful game!”

Most of these jerseys will continue to sell strong for the remainder of the 2017/18 season so don’t miss your chance to get add your favorites to your collection.

Top Selling Soccer Jerseys – December 2017

Honorable Mentions – Real Madrid may be the biggest shock on this month's list as Los Merengues failed to make the Top 10 but are still making a statement with the Real Madrid 17/18 home AND away jerseys just outside. They are joined by Tottenham's 17/18 home jersey, notably in that it is Nike's first offering since signing the London club.

#10 – Manchester United 17/18 Home Jersey by adidas

The Red Devils are back and currently sitting in 2nd place on the Premier League table and fans are impressed. The Man Utd 17/18 home jersey is iconic and adidas did a great job with this year's edition. The red jersey has interesting features with black and white pops of color on the sleeves along with the crew collar with button placket.

#9 – Ireland 17/18 Home Jersey by New Balance

Ireland had the urging of a country as they took to the field in the UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff but unfortunately came up short against Denmark. The fans, however, continued to stand behind their team with the best selling Ireland home soccer jersey in decades. The Ireland 17/18 long sleeve jersey also sold well.

#8 – Germany 2018 World Cup Home Jersey by adidas

Germany are the current World Cup holders and many are predicting they may repeat next summer. Fans were quick to praise the Germany 2018 home jersey design with the 1990 World Cup jersey the inspiration for the look. Psst, do you remember who won the 1990 tournament…maybe a reason fans are hoping for greatness.

#7 – Manchester United 17/18 Away Jersey by adidas

Manchester United are known by their signature red jersey but this season the Manchester United 17/18 away jersey is grabbing many of the headlines and love from the fans. The black jersey is inspired by the snowflake' graphic on the club's away jersey in 1990/92 and is one of the rare times the away jersey out sells the home jersey.

#6 – Arsenal 17/18 Home Jersey by Puma

Arsenal has one of the most iconic soccer jerseys in all of soccer with the red base and white sleeves and as always it has been a hit with fans. The 17/18 Arsenal home jersey has a refined look with the narrow fold down polo style collar and button placket. The white sleeves have a modern look with detail pattern on each sleeve made out of miniature Arsenal club crest.

#5 – Arsenal 17/18 Third Jersey by Puma

In another twist to common sales trends, the Arsenal 17/18 third soccer jersey out-sold the club's home jersey, although only narrowly. The jersey was launched during the teams pre-season tour of Australia and has a bold look with the dark gray base with pink detailing. The look is said to be inspired by the dark gloomy London nights that are broken by the bright pops of the city lights.

#4 – Mexico 2018 Home Jersey by adidas

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is this summer and Mexico fans are ready. El Tri Colors easily navigated the CONCACAF Hexagonal to qualify and now there are huge expectations for Russia. The Mexico 2018 World Cup Home Jersey was launched in early November allowing plenty of time to generate some buzz and start to fly of the shelf.

#3 – Liverpool 17/18 Home Jersey by New Balance

Liverpool fans are ready for the return of their glory years of the 1970's and 80's when they were England's dominant team. And they believe that Jurgen Klopp is the man to get them to the promised land. The Liverpool 17/18 home soccer jersey reconnects with that history with a design similar to some used in the 1980's as well as having a unique look with the club celebrating their 125th anniversary.

#2 – Barcelona 17/18 Home Jersey by Nike

FC Barcelona is arguably the most popular team in the world. With Lionel Messi, the player with the most custom jersey sales, leading the way the club is always poised to win silverware. It doesn't hurt that the club jersey and its distinctive colors are so iconic. And the Barcelona 17/18 home jersey has lived up to expectations.

#1 – Chelsea 17/18 Home Jersey by Nike

After running away with the Premier League title in 2016/17, returning to the UEFA Champions League, and making a move to Nike, it is no wonder that the Chelsea 17/18 home jersey has been a top seller since launching. It helped that Nike's freshman look was simple and clean and spoke to the tradition of the jersey.

