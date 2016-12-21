Top 5 Selling Customized Soccer Jerseys in 2016

It was a tough middle of the year for Lionel Messi as the forward was knocked off his spot at the top of the best-selling customized soccer jersey list but that did not last long with the Barcelona forward steadying the ship to once again reign supreme. Soccer365 compiled the list of best-selling customized soccer jerseys for 2016 based on jersey customization sales at WorldSoccerShop.com.

Best of the Rest: 10. DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland/Newcastle, USMNT) 9. Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders, USMNT) 8. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool, Brazil) 7. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal, Chile) 6. Paul Pogba (Juventus/Manchester United, France).

Related: Top 15 Customized Soccer Club Jerseys of 2015

5. Neymar – Increasingly stamping his name on the Brazilian national team as well as one of the keys to the lethal trio at Barca along with Luis Suarez and Messi (see below), Neymar is one of the most familiar names in the game. And it certainly didn’t hurt that he collaborated with Michael Jordan on the NJR x Jordan Hypervenom.

4. Pulisic – 2016 was the year Christian Pulisic established himself as a legitimate star in the making. The 18-year-old earned a regular role in the Borussia Dortmund starting XI with regular high level games in the Bundesliga and Champions League. And across the pond, appears to be settling into a key role in helping the Stars and Stripes qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

3. Ronaldo – A great year on the field helping Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League title and Portugal to the Euro 2016 title (although he was forced from the final early due to injury) but with a surprising drop to 3rd place on this year’s list…maybe his luster is fading. Ronaldo will no doubt look to make a statement and push back up next year.

2. Ibrahimovic – A mega move to Manchester United was enough to pace Ibrahimovic to 2nd place on this year’s top sellers list. The former Sweden international was admittedly held back some at his previous club Paris Saint Germain with the jersey being harder to find and have customized but that was not an issue for the global power that is Manchester United.

Related: Pirlo Tops List of 2016 MLS Custom Soccer Jerseys

1. Messi – It was a tough year at times for Lionel Messi with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba knocking the Barcelona and Argentina forward out of the top spot for customized jersey sales. But it did not take long for Messi to reclaim his rightful place at the top of the sales list.