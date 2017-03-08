Top 5 MLS Jerseys of 2017

The Major League Soccer 2017 season is here, and with it a ton of new jerseys arrived, along with newcomers Atlanta United and Minnesota United. Soccer365 took a look at the new kit releases to pick the best five of them all. Here’s our selection:

5. Colombus Crew Home

One could almost think they were in Westfalenstadion, home of Borussia Dortmund, while wearing this new Columbus Crew Home Jersey. This high-energy jersey features a checkered side panel and Acura front sponsor. This auto-inspired jersey will have Columbus crew fans hoping their team can play with racetrack speed.







4. Atlanta United Home

One kit that we could not leave out of our top five is the Atlanta United Home Kit. The five vertical stripes black and red stripes represent the club’s brand pillars: Unity, Excellence, Community, Determination, and Innovation. The adidas three stripes are featured in an eye-catching gold over the shoulders, connected to a V-cut neck and red sleeves with black cuffs. This first ever kit from Atlanta United is one that certainty left the fans excited for the season ahead.







3. Portland Timbers Home

Coming in at number 3 is the Portland Timbers Home Kit. This no-nonsense kit features a deep forest green keeping the look simple and in-tune with the Timber’s team aesthetic. The first Henley collared jersey on the list offers a change up from last year’s v-neck design. The Alaska airlines sponsor, which evokes thoughts of the wildness and outdoorsmen, aligns well with the Portland Timbers and their team mascot, Timber Joey, a man-giant chainsaw wielding logger.







2. LA Galaxy Away

Coming in at second place is the LA Galaxy Secondary Jersey. This new kit was revealed as part of the #OutOfTheBlue campaign where players and fans wear the jersey in Polaroid pictures. The jersey features a stylized ‘This is LA’ jocktag, a golden star over the crest for their five MLS Cup trophies and the four-point star from the club’s badge placed on the right cuff. The mélange effect applied to the fabric gives the jersey a unique look and really helps set this kit apart from the pack.







1. New York City FC Home

The ever-sharp New York City FC Home Kit tops our list of the “Top 5 MLS Jerseys of 2017”. NYCFC, blessed with timeless team colors (sky blue and navy blue), have created a masterpiece with this kit by doing very little and using orange to represent their city. This is elegant kit is fit for the European legends that fill the roster such as Pirlo and David Villa. Another example of ‘less is more’.







Do you agree with our Top 5 MLS Jerseys of 2017? Comment below with your favorite kit of 2017.