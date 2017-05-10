Top 5 Mexicans Abroad Kits

Liga MX is one of the best (if not the best) domestic league this side of the Atlantic but many of Mexico’s national team players find themselves playing abroad in countries such as Portugal, Spain, and Germany with homegrown fans supporting them all the way.

Bayer Leverkusen saw their social media presence double overnight after signing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. Their website crashed when his kit went on sale from users all over the world trying to purchase it. Looking to support a member of El Tri playing abroad? Soccer365 has compiled our list of the Top 5 jerseys of Mexican international playing abroad.

Villarreal 2016-2017 Home kit by Macron: This is the Yellow Submarine’s first kit by Macron as they had their kits made last season by Xtep, a Chinese sportswear company. It is a very simple and clean kit with subtle J’s on each shoulder.. The main feature is the recognizable bright yellow color.

While Gio might be the more well known Dos Santos brother, Jonathan is the one still playing in Europe for Villarreal. The Mexican International is an integral part of Villarreal challenging for a Champions League spot this season in La Liga. Like his brother, he has experienced success once leaving their first club, Barcelona. This Dos Santos brother seems ready to plant some roots at this La Liga club.

Bayer Leverkusen 2016-2017 Home kit by Jako: New shirt manufacturer for Bayer Leverkusen but still a German-based company. Last year’s kit was a hard one to get for Chicharito fans.I can attest to it first hand, searching far and wide for a kit. This season has not been ideal for Bayer and Chicharito. The campaign started with the team hoping to break the Bayern Munich title hold but has turned into a battle for their first division status. However, Chicharito is doing his part and leads the club with 12 goals. Their kits are still top notch with their new sponsor blending in to their color scheme. The red horizontal stripes received a trim this year as they are much thinner than recent home kits.

LA Galaxy 2016-2017 Home Kit by Adidas: The city of Angels has taken to Giovani Dos Santos. The move always made sense: Mexican star going to a city with a large Mexican population. Gio has played all over the world including at Tottenham and a little club in Spain called Barcelona but he was usually just another player. At LA, he is the focal point of their attack this season. He has racked up 20 goals and 10 assists since moving from Villarreal in the summer of 2015. The Galaxy kit features a sash highlighting the club’s primary colors. A design element they have included in recent kits. It’s a kit you will see plenty in the stands of any Galaxy game, home or away. Giovani’s Galaxy kit has consistently ranked as a top seller in MLS. You can get a Dos Santos Bros set and buy Jona’s Villarreal kit.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2016-2017 Home kit by Nike: There is another Mexican International playing in the Bundesliga, Marco Fabian. The former Chivas player is having a breakout season in Germany. Leading Eintracht Frankfurt from relegation candidates to contenders for a spot in Europe next season. There might not be enough time for him to catch up to Chicharito in goals scored this season but his team is higher up in the standings. Like his beloved Chivas, Eintracht’s kit features vertical bars across the front. The badge stands out as a splash of color and goes well with the red touches along the collar and Swoosh.

Porto 2016-2017 Home kit by New Balance: Porto was one of the earlier clubs to sign kit deals with New Balance and the American-based sportswear company has treated them well year after year with their kit designs. This year is no exception. The home kit is based off their 1987 kit when they beat Bayern Munich in the European Cup final to claim their first International Trophy. There are 3 Mexican Internationals on Porto: Jesus Corona, Miguel Layun, and Hector Herrera. The trio have combined for 17 goals + assists this season across all competitions. They are a big part of why the club is challenging for its 28th league title. This kit features their usual vertical stripes but each stripe has a different shades of blue inside. This kit would be a welcome addition to any kit nerd’s closet.

What Mexico internationals do you follow playing abroad? Which player has the best club jersey?