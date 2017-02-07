Top 5 Liga MX Club Jerseys to Watch for in the 2017 Clausura

Liga MX is building a huge fan base in the U.S. with an exciting attacking style of play not to mention more and more Americans Abroad heading to Mexico’s top league. Clubs have played 5 matches thus far in the 2017 Clausura and Soccer365 takes a look at the 5 club jerseys you need to watch for this season.

5. Club America 2016/17 Home kit by Nike: There are always big expectations for Club America’s kits. The club is neck and neck with Chivas de Guadalajara in terms of popularity in Mexico (and the US) with fans competing on everything, including kit designs.

This Nike designed kit celebrates Club America’s 100th year since their founding on October 12, 1916. The crest makes note with a ‘Centenario de Leyenda’ wordmark above their crest and ‘1916-2016’ underneath.

The club’s primary yellow color fades into one of their secondary colors, white. The sponsors on the front have their logos in red to blend in with the team’s color scheme. Although the club regularly draws over 50k supporters to their home matches at the famed Estadio Azteca, one of their unofficial slogans is ‘Odiame Mas (hate me more)’. For those who love rather than hate the Aguilas (eagles), I am sure they will be proud to add this kit to their collection.

4. Queretaro 2016/17 Home kit by Puma: Los Gallos Blancos (The White Roosters) might not be one of the best known clubs in Mexico but their latest kit is a one of the best of the season. It utilizes black and blue vertical stripes similar to Inter Milan’s famous look but with their own spin on the design.

The white collar evokes a touch of class and stands out from the predominantly black/blue kit. The sponsors on the front use a white font to match the collar. This helps them blend into the kit and not be a distraction like other sponsor logos. This is especially useful on this kit because Queretaro have 7 sponsors throughout the front, back and sleeves.

If you look closely, there is a Mexican flag at the bottom of the kit as well. The club experienced an increase in popularity when they signed Ronaldinho back in 2014. He has since moved on but the club is still riding that wave of popularity. This kit should continue to spread their name.

3. Tigres UANL 2016/17 by adidas: Not considered one of Mexico’s ‘Big 4’ but fast approaching the label of most dominant club in Liga MX today. Their 2016/17 home kit is very traditional and sticks to the same color scheme they have had since their 1960 founding.

There is a simple ‘TIGRES’ wordmark on the front of the kit with 2 smaller sponsor logos.

For the first time, their new badge will be on the jersey but expect it to be updated again. Tigres will add a 5th star to their badge to signify their recent 2016 Apertura championship.

The club is going through a rebirth with Tigres experiencing the most successful period in club history. They nearly won the Copa Libertadores in 2015, reaching the final before losing to famed Argentine club, River Plate. With a roster stacked with national team players, expect to see many Tigres jerseys around. Especially with ‘Gignac’ on the back.

2. Pumas UNAM 2016/17 Home kit by Nike: Since the 1980s, Pumas’ jerseys typically feature their logo front and center. Their newest kit is no different. Nike was inspired by a famous mural found on the campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. The mural depicts the Copernican theory of the sun being at the center of the universe. In this instance, Nike has the Pumas logo at the center of the universe: sure to please every fan out there.

It also features other elements of Mexican culture around the logo. The imagery blends in perfectly with the logo and will surely turn heads.

If the colors look familiar and remind you of a certain team from South Bend, there is a reason for that. The club (and the rest of the university) took their colors from Notre Dame as a tribute to their football coaches. It was Notre Dame’s coaches who developed an American Football program at the school. To this day, when you tune in to watch Puma play home games in the fall, you might see football lines on the field.

The home kit features ‘UNAM’ on the back of the collar for the college where they play their home games.

1. Chivas 2016/17 Home kit by Puma: One of the more anticipated kits for Chivas in recent times. The club ended their agreement with adidas early and jumped ship to rivals Puma. Puma reportedly offered Chivas 3 times what adidas was paying and so the club made the change 3 years early.

For this kit, the club went back to its roots and kept it simple. Since their founding in 1906, the club has generally had home kits with red stripes and their first Puma kit is no different.

The most noticeably feature is the one it is missing. The jersey does not include a sponsorship logo across the front of the chest. Bimbo, who was on the front of the jersey for years, is no longer a sponsor and the club’s other jersey sponsors Tecate and Pepsi have their logos positioned on the back across the shoulders and on the left sleeve, respectively.

It features Red, White and Blue to signify “Fraternity, Union, and Sports”. Chivas fans are hoping the club can add a 12th star to the back of the kit. Currently, it features 11 stars for each of their league titles, second most in Mexico. Expect to see plenty of this kit, Chivas are generally regarded as the biggest kit seller of any team in the Americas, selling over 2 million per year.

What do you think are the best and/or most iconic jerseys of the 2017 Clausura? Which will you be looking for when you catch a game? Leave your comments below.