Top 5 Frank Lampard Jerseys and Moments

Frank Lampard is, with no doubt, one of the most memorable English players of the last few years. Now that he has announced his retirement from professional soccer, we take a look back to five of his best jerseys and moments. His career lasted 21 years, and he won multiple honours with the clubs he represented, while also becoming a bastion for the England National Team. Here’s our selection of best Frank Lampard jerseys and moments.

West Ham 1999/2000 by FILA

Many may not remember this, but Frank Lampard started his career at West Ham United. He debuted in 1996, and slowly gained a place as a regular in the starting team, where he started showing leadership and tenacity. His only title with the Hammers came in 1999, when they lifted the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, with Lampard scoring four goals and playing all nine games.

West Ham was kitted by FILA back then, and their jersey was a nice variation of their traditional jersey (usually with claret body and blue sleeves) with a complex collar construction typical from the 90’s.

England 2010/12 by Umbro

His time with the Three Lions might not have brought any trophies, but he still managed to claim a place int the hearts of English and soccer fans all around the globe. His most memorable game came in 2010, when England faced Germany in the round of 16 and a ball by Lampard hit the crossbar and bounced inside the goal, but none of the referees allowed the goal and England ultimately lost by a hard-to-swallow 4-1 score. This sparked a debate that ended with the inclussion of Goal-Line Technology in soccer.

England played that game with a simple-looking red away kit. The magic of the jersey came from its inspiration on the shirt worn by 1966 World Cup Champions which, combined by the ‘Tailored By Umbro’ design, resulted in a classic kit that true fans love and cherish.

Chelsea FC 2011/12 by adidas

Chelsea is Frank Lampard’s true home. He defended the Blues colors during 13 years, rapidly becoming a fan-favorite and a leader on the pitch. He reached the sky when Chelsea won the 2011/12 UEFA Champions League in a heroic run that saw them knocking-off FC Barcelona in the semifinals and beating Bayern Munich in a final game full of emotions. Lampard, along with the likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry and Petr Cech, secured a place in the pantheon of Chelsea FC heroes.

The Blues jersey from that season included white shoulders with the iconic adidas three stripes on them and a pattern of shining horizontal stripes on the front. This is possibly the most desired Chelsea shirt by jersey collectors and fans around the world.

Manchester City 2014/15 by Nike

Chelsea announced that Frank Lampard would leave the club at the end of the 2013/14 season, shocking the fans and the player himself. He was expected to join New York City FC for their Major League Soccer debut season in 2015, but in a surprising turn of events he donned the Manchester City colors for the 2014/15 period, triggering fury from NYCFC supporters and Chelsea fans alike. He even scored his first goal as a Citizen against his former team, which he didn’t celebrate and described as a “very emotional moment”.

Manchester City were the reigning Premier League champions that season, showcasing golden patches on the sleeves of their sky blue jersey. Navy accents appeared on the collar and sleeves of the shirt, creating a modern look that suited Lampard and his teammates.

New York City FC 2015/16 by adidas

Despite the controversy surrounding his move to Manchester, Lampard did join New York City FC for the end of the 2015 season, but lacking the star form that made him shine on English land. He stepped-up his game under the management of former player Patrick Vieira during NYCFC’s second season in the MLS, which saw them reaching the playoffs for the first time ever and falling against future Conference Champions Toronto FC in the semifinals.

The club announced that Lampard would not extend his contract in 2017, and their jersey became the last to be worn by him in his professional career. New York inherited the colors from their parent club – Manchester City – and wore a classy shirt with round collar with navy logos for their first two MLS seasons.

Which was your favorite Frank Lampard moment? Which other jersey would you have included here? Get your Frank Lampard jersey (while supplies last) at World Soccer Shop.