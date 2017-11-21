Top 25 Selling MLS 2017 Jerseys

The 2017 MLS season is coming to an end with the 2017 MLS Cup champion to be crowned on Saturday, December 9. The 2017 has arguably been the most exciting in league history with key playmakers stealing the show and for some…selling the most jerseys. Here’s a look at the most popular player jerseys sold in the 2017 season.

This group includes five players from teams in their inaugural season, four World Cup champions, retiring legends, rising stars and representatives from 15 different nations. Find your favorite player’s jersey at World Soccer Shop, quick while supplies last!

25. Graham Zusi – Sporting Kansas City

Zusi went from being a second round pick in the SuperDraft to a designated player during his tenure as a Sporting Kansas City player. A fan favorite, he has over 200 appearances for SKC and is second in the club’s history with 56 assists.

24. Yamil Asad – Atlanta United

The 23-year-old had an excellent debut season in the MLS. On loan from Velez Sarsfield, Asad notched 7 goals and 13 assists for Atlanta United, helping them qualify for the MLS Playoffs in the club’s first year of existence.

23. Chris Wondolowski – San Jose Earthquakes

U.S. international Chris Wondolowski maintained his reputation as a reliable goal scorer after scoring 13 goals for San Jose this season. ‘Wondo’ also added 8 assists to help the Earthquakes finish 6th in the Western Conference.

22. Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders FC

Cristian Roldan had a strong season in the Sounder’s midfield. Still only 22, the 16th pick in the 2015 SuperDraft is making a name for himself as a rising star in the MLS. The playmaker made 33 starts and notched 3 assists for Seattle, playing a large role in their second place finish in the Western Conference.

21. Diego Chará – Portland Timbers

Chara makes this list despite playing one of the most unheralded positions on the field- holding midfielder. The Colombian is one of the best tacklers in the MLS and is routinely at or near the top of the league charts in that category. In 2011, he became the Timbers’ first Designated Player.

20. Román Torres – Seattle Sounders FC

The robust Panamanian is one of the anchors of the Sounder defense. Torres made a name for himself in Colombia as an immovable force before moving to the MLS in 2015, where he has continued to bully forwards who come at him.

19. Giovani dos Santos – Los Angeles Galaxy

The Galaxy’s acquisition of dos Santos in 2015 made quite the splash. “Gio” is known for his technique, quickness and playmaking ability along the forward line. A cunning attacker, the Mexican 28-year-old star scored 6 goals and had 3 assists for the Galaxy this season.

18. Greg Garza – Atlanta United

After years in the Liga MX with Tijuana, Garza was loaned to Atlanta United for the 2017 season. The U.S. international brought his strong defensive skills to Atlanta and helped the newly founded side accomplish a very successful first season.

17. Christian Ramirez – Minnesota United FC

Christian Ramirez was the target man for debutants Minnesota United. The rookie had a reputation of being a prolific goal scorer in the NASL, and it translated to the MLS. The California native netted 14 goals in 30 appearances for Minnesota in his first season in the league.

16. Darlington Nagbe – Portland Timbers

Originally from Liberia, Nagbe moved to the US in 2001, obtained citizenship in 2015 and went on to debut for the USMNT that same year. Known for his sizzling strikes, he is one of the main men in midfield for the Timbers. Nagbe had a solid season, scoring 3 goals and adding 5 assists in 27 starts.

15. Hector Villalba – Atlanta United

Hector “Tito” Villalba, along with two other South Americans on this list, helped Atlanta have an enormously successful 2017. The speedy Argentinian right winger scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 34 games this season. We look forward to how the 23-year-old will dazzle us in 2018 and beyond.

14. Dom Dwyer – Orlando City SC

Dwyer had a successful run at Sporting Kansas City, owning the club’s single season goals record with 22 in 2014. Now with Orlando, he hopes to replicate the success he had at SKC; he seems to have gotten off on the right foot, scoring 4 goals and dishing out 5 assists in 12 appearances after his trade in late July.

13. Jack Harrison – New York City FC

Englishman Jack Harrison was the #1 overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. He was originally selected by Chicago but was immediately traded to New York City FC. Harrison has had a good career so far with NYCFC, scoring 14 goals and handing out 13 assists in 55 appearances in 2 years. Still only 20 years old, Harrison will surely continue to impress us as he matures as a player in seasons to come.

12. Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers

Owner of the record for the fastest goal scored in MLS history, Diego Valeri has established himself as a creative midfield maestro. In 2017 Valeri scored a whopping 21 goals and added 11 assists for the Timbers. Like a fine wine, the 31-year-old Argentinian just seems to get better and better with age.

11. Osvaldo Alonso – Seattle Sounders

“Ozzie” is in his 9th season with the Sounders after joining the club in 2009 for their inaugural season. The Cuban defensive midfielder is known for his tackling and reliable passing abilities. The club captain is now 32, but it doesn’t seem like that will prevent him from being the Sounders’ heartbeat (metronome) for years to come.

10. Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders

Attacking midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro wrapped up his second season with Seattle by scoring 7 goals and handing out 12 assists. The Uruguayan international joined the Sounders from Boca Juniors in 2016. Lodeiro is actively recruiting Luis Suarez to join him in Seattle, wouldn’t that be quite the coup?

9. Andrea Pirlo – New York City FC

Andrea Pirlo was playing his swansong in 2017. The playmaker and free kick expert hangs up his boots after his 3-year stint in New York. In his final season, Pirlo helped NYCFC finish second in the Eastern Conference and an MLS Cup Conference Semifinal berth. Arrivederci, maestro.

8. Kaká – Orlando City SC

Another legend who will leave the MLS after 2017. Kaká is out of contract and said he has his heart set on returning to Sao Paolo, where he began his career. Kaká will be remembered for his sleek playmaking ability and wonder strikes, including his scorcher away against Atlanta in July.

7. Sebastián Giovinco – Toronto FC

Giovinco has taken the MLS by storm since his arrival in 2015. In 3 seasons with the Reds, the diminutive Italian has rewritten the team’s recordbooks with 55 goals and 37 assists. Giovinco and Toronto are trying to reach their second consecutive MLS Cup final this week, with the Columbus Crew standing in their way.

6. Clint Dempsey – Seattle Sounders FC

Dempsey looked to make up for lost time after missing half of the 2016 season with an irregular heart beat. In 2017 “Deuce” scored a respectable 12 goals to go along with 5 assists in 29 appearances for his club. Dempsey and the Sounders are currently in the Conference Finals of the MLS Cup, looking to defend their 2016 title.

5. David Villa – New York City FC

David Villa and goal scoring go hand-in-hand. The Spanish national team all-time leading goal scorer tucked in 22 goals in 31 appearances for NYCFC this year. A fan favorite since he arrived, Villa already has 63 goals for New York in only 3 seasons at the club. Fun fact: Villa was the first player to ever sign for NYCFC.

4. Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC

After a fantastic first season, Morris had a bit of a “sophomore slump”. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old put in quality outings for the Sounders in 2017, as they are still on course to defend their 2016 title. A homegrown player, Morris can play as a striker or out wide in the midfield, making him a reliable and versatile option for coach Brian Schmetzer.

3. Josef Martínez – Atlanta United

Talk about great debuts. Martínez quickly became known as a goal-scoring force to be reckoned with, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances in 2017. The Venezuelan’s play was so impressive that Atlanta United decided to make his initial loan move permanent. His pace and clinical finishing made him a lethal weapon up top for Atlanta.

2. Bastian Schweinsteiger – Chicago Fire

The German legend was seemingly frustrated at the beginning of his tenure in the MLS but quickly adjusted, leading the Fire to a second place finish in the Eastern Conference. Schweinsteiger dominated the Chicago midfield with his calm, cool and collected playmaking technique. His ability to produce the final pass allowed him to dish out 6 assists to teammates this season.

1. Miguel Almirón – Atlanta United

The Paraguayan international was extraordinary for Atlanta in their inaugural season. Almirón, Martinez and Villalba, formed a deadly trio for Atlanta United. United fans can thank coach “Tata” Martino for this signing; Almirón states he admired Martino from his days as the head of the Paraguayan national team and didn’t hesitate to sign for him when the call came. Almirón finished 2017 in the top 5 assist leaders with 14.

