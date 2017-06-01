Top 15 Selling Soccer Jerseys – May 2017

The month of May is a crazy month in soccer. European domestic leagues crown their champions, golden boot winners knock in the final tallies of the campaign, and marquee players hang up their boots. Soccer fans get in on the action getting customized soccer jerseys for their favorite players and clubs and WorldSoccerShop.com looks at the Top 15 Best Selling Customized Soccer Jerseys for May 2017.

15. Harry Kane – Tottenahm Hotspur – (-2 [Change from Previous Month]) – Harry Kane was on fire down the stretch to help Tottenham to a 2nd place finish in the Premier League. It was also the 2nd consecutive Premier League Godden Boot for the forward who will no doubt be looking to exchange individual honors for club honors at the top of the table next season.

14. Philipp Lahm – Bayern Munich – (NR) – After 15 years with Bayern Munich, Philipp Lahm announced his retirement earlier this season and played his final matches as Bayern coasted to another Bundesliga championship. The longtime captain had a stellar career with 8 Bundesliga titles, 6 DFB-Pokal wins, and 1 UEFA Champions League title (won as part of a treble) to his credit. It is no surprise that fans wanted to commemorate his career with his final jersey.

13. Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – (+1) – Robert Lewandowski was a huge part of Bayern’s title winning season with his 30 goals on the campaign. He narrowly lost out to Dortmund’s Aubameyang for the Golden Boot but has a title in hand to make up for any personal disappointment.

12. Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal – (+3) – A bright spot to Arsenal’s attack in 2016/17, Alexis Sanchez became the face of the club. The Chilean international finished strong scoring the opening goal in the Gunners 2-1 FA Cup victory over Chelsea.

11. Mesut Ozil – Arsenal – (NR) – The German international is the creative spark for Arsenal helped the club to the 2017 FA Cup title.

10. John Terry – Chelsea FC – (NR) – John Terry closed out his Chelsea career with a series of cameo appearances after the Blues sealed the title. He left the field for the final time in the 26th minute, the same as his jersey number and has fans looking to remember his time and trophies with the club.

9. Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool FC – (+3) – Liverpool finished in 4th place in the Premier League to seal a spot in the qualifying round of next seasons UEFA Champions League. Coutinho was the creative and lethal force behind the club’s success (they struggled when he was out of the lineup) so fans continue to show their appreciation for his efforts.

8. Paul Pogba – Manchester United FC – (+1) – The Red Devils used the ‘back door’ to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League by winning this season’s UEFA Europa League title. And Paul Pogba was the key to the club’s success, scoring the winner against Ajax in the final.

7. Neymar Jr – Barcelona – (-4) – Neymar Jr may not have put up the best stats of his career but he felt good about the campaign telling France Football, ‘This is a great season for me…I even think I have had my best season since being here (in Barcelona).’ The Brazilian admitted he learns from Messi in hopes of one day ‘being the best.’

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United FC – (-1) – Despite being out of the Red Devils lineup since April, Ibrahimovic is a fan favorite and larger than life person. He kept in the headlines with his comments mainly related to his comeback efforts. Fans are eager to see him back on the field next season.

5. Paulo Dybala – Juventus – (+2) – Paulo Dybala is a large reason Juventus are in the UEFA Champions League final. His 2 goals against Barcelona in the quarterfinals helped gain more international exposure and at 23-years-old fans are eager to get on his team early in his career.

4. Eden Hazard – Chelsea FC – (+1) – After a disappointing 2015/16, Hazard and Co returned to the Premier League summit in 2016/17. The Belgium international’s form was most improved over the 2 campaigns with Antonio Conte’s system helping give him more freedom so that Hazard could quietly go about his business.

3. Christian Pulisic – Borussia Dortmund – (+1) – The American Abroad has caught the imagination of US soccer fans catapulting him to the top 5 of the WorldSoccerShop.com list the past months. His play speaks for itself including drawing the penalty to help Dortmund win the DFB Pokal (German Cup) but it certainly helps that the 18-year-old plays in a league and with a club that most Americans don’t have allegiances with so are eager to sport the best American export.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – (NC) – The silverware haul is on with Real claiming the La Liga title and the favorite to win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles (which will be the first in the Champions League era) and Ronaldo is once again is the linchpin for the club. The Portugal international is peaking at the right time, scoring 14 goals in the last 9 matches, and hopes his late surge on the field could put him over the top in jersey sales next month.

1. Lionel Messi – Barcelona – (NC) – Messi and Barca did not have the trophy haul they hoped for when the season started only claiming the Copa del Rey title but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of fans searching for the #10’s jersey. Messi continues to play at another level leading La Liga with 37 goals which is just one reason fans want his jersey.

Shop for official customization on soccer jerseys at WorldSoccerShop.com