Soccer socks are one of the most important yet most under-rated pieces of soccer equipment. They are so important because they keep a players feet in optimal conditions, dry and secure, in their soccer cleats.

March is a huge month for soccer sock sales with clubs and teams ordering for the spring season and some players in urgent need of a new pair after pulling on an old one in the opening game(s) of the season.

“More and more players are starting to pay more attention to their soccer socks,” World Soccer Shop’s Marketing Director Page Martin told Soccer365. “They want something that will keep their feet dry and secure but at a great price point and in their club colors. This list has it all.”

And one of the best ways to know what works is to know what players are buying so this month’s Top 10 on Soccer365 takes a look at the top selling soccer socks for the month.

Top 10 Selling Soccer Socks – March 2017

The Nike Team MatchFit Core OTC sock opens the list. The ‘Over the Calf’ (OTC) sock is made with Nike DriFit and includes a performance footbed with anatomical left and right socks and arch support. A small mesh panel is included on the top of the sock for ventilation. The sock is available in 4 colors – Black, White, Navy, and Red. Suggested retail is $17.99

The adidas Metro IV sock is an all-purpose soccer sock by adidas. The sock is lightweight but durable. It is made from a nylon and natural latex rubber combination. The sock is available in 12 colors – Black, White, Dark Green, Green, Navy, Royal, Red, Pink, Neon Pink, Yellow, Neon Yellow, and Neon Orange. The sock retails for $8.99

The Puma Hoop Soccer socks stand out from most of the other socks on this months list. The hooped look is classic and will set your team apart from all (or most other teams) you face. The nylon socks are available in 6 colors – Black, Green, Navy, Royal, Red, Yellow. Suggested retail for the sock is $11.99

The Trusox Crew length Sock Cushion offers more control and in-shoe stability with ‘grippers’ inside and outside of the sock. The Nylon/Cotton/spandex socks will change the way you play the game. The first grabbed the attention when professional players starting wearing the ‘black dots’ on their socks, a distinctive marking on the sock, a few seasons back. The Trusox Soccer Length sock is also popular coming in at #11. The only draw back to the socks is that they need to be worn touching the player’s foot and cleat which requires the footbed of their club sock to be cut off. The socks are available in 11 colors – Black, White, Dark Green, Navy, Royal, Sky Blue, Purple, Red, Maroon, Gold, Orange. Suggested retail is $39.99

The adidas elite traxion sock has a unique look with a solid color at the bottom with wide gray and white hoops at the top. The adidas 3-stripes are included on the white hoop. The traxion sock as an ergonomic footbed with non-slip cushioning and a combination of ClimaCool and ClimaLite to keep the foot and leg comfortable. The sock is made from nylon and spandex and available in 3 colors – Navy/White, Royal/White, and Red/White. The suggested retail is $17.99

The Puma Team Sock is the most popular sock from Puma. The nylon/spandex sock has is ribbed above the ankle and arched in the footbed. The best features are the $8.99 price point and the 14 colors – Black, White, Grey, Dark Green, Green, Navy, Royal, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Red, Maroon, Yellow, Orange – which makes it a perfect choice for any club.

The adidas Copa Zone Cushion II Sock is the classic solid color adidas sock with the 3-stripes at the top of the sock and the adidas Performance logo on the front. One review said, ‘The adidas Copa socks are the best soccer socks. The material is very comfortable and feels durable. The socks stay up well even without shin pads underneath which is nice for training.’ The lightweight ClimaLite sock has added compression in the arch and ankle, a ventilated toe-cooling channel, and cushioned footbed. The sock is available in an amazing 19 color options – Black/White, White/Black, White/Dark Green, White/Royal, White/Red, White/Pink, Dark Green/White, Kelly/White, Navy/White, Royal/White, Sky Blue/White, Blue/White, Purple/White, Red/White, Cardinal/White, Pink/White, Yellow/White, Gold/White, Neon Yellow/White. The suggested retail price is $11.99

The adidas Team Speed sock provides a bold look for your team. The solid color socks features white hoops of varying sizes in the middle. The ClimaLite sock provides ribbed leg and compression on the entire sock. The sock has targeted cushioning. The sock is available in 9 colors – White/Black, White/Navy, White/Dark Green, White/Royal, White/Red, Dark Green/White, Navy/White, Royal/White, Red/White. The suggested retail price is $15.99.

The Under Armour Over the Calf Sock is growing in popularity among players. The solid color socks features ArmourDry moisture control to keep the player’s foot dry, embedded arch support, and spandex throughout the sock to help it stay up. It also features ArmourBlock to prevent the growth of odor causing bacteria. The sock is available in 14 colors – Black, White, Grey, Dark Green, Navy, Royal, Sky Blue, Purple, Red, Cardinal, Maroon, Gold, Orange, Dark Orange. Suggested retail price is $9.99

The Nike Classic Sock consistently sits atop the monthly soccer sock sales report. The solid color sock features a subtle Nike swoosh above the ankle but can be paired with any jersey. The nylon/spandex sock has cushioned foot and ribbed ankle. The spandex insures the sock stays up during play. The sock is available in 14 colors – Black, White, Dark Green, Navy, Royal, Sky Blue, Purple, Red, Cardinal, Pink, Yellow/Black, Neon Yellow, Orange. The suggested retail price is $11.99.

What is your go to soccer sock? Leave your comments below to help other soccer players find what may work best for them.

A great selection of soccer socks can be found at World Soccer Shop.