Top 10 Selling Soccer Cleats – February 2018

With the spring soccer season about to kick-off (or having started in some states), February brings a rush of players and parents looking for a new pair of soccer cleats. Soccer365 wanted to know what the big sellers were and reached out to our friends at World Soccer Shop for some insights.

“February is one of the biggest months of the year for soccer cleat sales,” World Soccer Shop’s head of marketing Page Martin told Soccer365. “Parents of younger soccer players need larger sizes for their children while the older competitive, recreational, and adult soccer players find the cleats they hastily tossed in the closet after the fall season need an upgrade.”

Soccer cleats are the most important piece of equipment for players. They help provide the final touch on the ball before the critical pass or game winning shot so it is best to make sure your cleats are ready and in good condition.

But the cleat buying process can be intimidating with the range of price points and different options from soft ground to firm ground, synthetic vs leather, and the list goes on. For those who want to go through the process of finding the perfect pair you should read our How To Buy Soccer Cleats guide but for those who want to ‘follow the herd’ then the Top 10 Selling Soccer Cleats list is right where you need to be.

Top 10 Selling Soccer Cleats (or Boots if you are so inclined) – February 2018

10. Nike Mercurial Superfly V FG Soccer Cleat – The Nike Mercurial Superfly range is one of the most popular soccer cleats. It is not a huge surprise as it is the cleat of choice for Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and most likely most of his 1.2 million followers on Instagram. And with a focus on speed it helps players when they need an edge on the competition.

9. Nike Magista Obra II FG – The Magista silo have been rising in popularity since they replaced the Nike CTR360 in 2014. And the second edition of the Magista took the popularity of the cleat to the next level. The textured upper provides great control while the outsole was updated to provide better acceleration and turning ability.

8. Nike Mercurial Veloce III NJR FG Soccer Cleat – The Veloce is one of the most popular mid-tier priced cleats on the market. It has most of the technology of the higher priced Mercurial Vapor’s but not the hefty price tag. It does not hurt that Neymar Jr’s branding is included on the cleats.

7. Puma Future 18.1 NetFit FG/AG – The latest cleat launch from Puma, the Future 18.1 are designed to for impeccable fit and to provide speed and control. A hybrid outsole makes them ideal for use on natural or artificial surfaces. The evoKNIT sock liner makes sure your foot stays in place.

6. adidas Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility FG Soccer Cleats – The most recent silo from adidas, the Nemziz was designed to provide security and support (for your foot) and adaptability (for your game) with the tape inspired upper the key.

5. Nike Hypervenom Phantom III DF FG – Every little edge counts for goalscorers which makes the Hypervenom Phantom III a go to choice for attacking players as the silo was designed with them in mind. The latest edition was an overall improvement on earlier versions including being the first flyknit cleat without a collar. IT has the largest strike zone of Nike cleats and wears like the perfect worn in pair of cleats even when pulling it from the box for the first time.

4. adidas X17+ Purespeed FG Soccer Cleats – adidas’ speed cleat is better than most at providing better comfort and to some extent control (with the hidden laces) which has made this cleat so popular. Fans have also liked the slight collar for stability and heel tongue to help fine tune the cleat during matches. One note to buyers is that this cleat runs a little large so consider when purchasing.

3. Nike Magista Onda II DF FG – The Onda is the lowest priced cleat in Nike’s Magista range. Unlike most low-tier options, Nike put more thought into the design than other cleat options at a similar price point which helps the Onda regularly be the go to cleat for younger and recreational players.

2. adidas Predator 18+ FG Soccer Cleat – It is not an under-statement to say fans were thrilled when adidas brought back the Predator silo. The range was well-loved for its performance, fashion style, and list of top players that pulled them on. The latest in the silo lives up to those expectations with a Predator available at every price point.

1. Nike Tiempo Legend VII FG Firm Ground Soccer Cleat – Classics never go out of style and the Tiempo time and again proves that point. The leather upper provides great comfort and support but with the latest technology to give a steady touch. In addition to the specs of the upper, let’s face it the leather provides a little more protection than some of the synthetic uppers. The outsole provide reliable traction, acceleration, and speed for players from the goalkeeper to the forwards.

