Top 10 Best Selling MLS Customized Soccer Jerseys 2018

Customized soccer jerseys shows your passion for your favorite team and player. Major League Soccer customized jerseys are becoming more and more popular among fans and we take a look at the Top 10 MLS Customized Soccer Jerseys 2018.

Who is your favorite player?

Are they on the list?

Atlanta United tops the list with 5 players in the Top 25. That should come as no surprise with the 70,000+ that regular attend games and their sitting at or near the top of the Eastern Conference table for most of the year.

D.C. United has 3 players on the list followed by the LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers, Toronto FC, and Seattle Sounders all with 2 players each.

7 teams – NYCFC, Chicago Fire, NY Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, Orlando City, Sporting KC, and Minnesota United – close out the list with 1 player each.

We start off with the best of the rest. The players ranked #11-25 in sales. These players are: Diego Chara, Portland Timbers; Paul Arriola, D.C. United; Darwin Quintero Jr, Minnesota United; Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders; Graham Zusi, Sporting KC; Luciano Acosta, D.C. United; Dom Dwyer, Orland City; Hector Villalba, Atlanta United; Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps; Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC; Darlington Nagbe, Atlanta United; Giovani dos Santos, LA Galaxy; Bradley Write-Phillips, New York Red Bulls; Diego Rossi, LAFC; Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers.

Top 10 2018 Best Selling MLS Customized Soccer Jerseys

10. Ezequiel Barco, Atlanta United: The first of 3 Atlanta United players in the Top 10, Ezequiel Barco’s #8 jersey has been a hit among fans. The Argentinean joined MLS for a record $15 million transfer fee and scored 4 goals and added 3 assists.

9. Clint Dempsey, Seattle Sounders: Clint Dempsey has been a MLS fan favorite since he first laced up in cleats for the New England Revolution from 2004-2006 followed by his time with the Seattle Sounders since 2013. The forward announced his retirement in Seattle in August but his famous #2 jersey will always be remembered as well as all the magic moment from ‘the Deuce.’

8. Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC: Sebastian Giovinco left Italy’s Serie A club Juventus for the new world and Toronto FC of MLS and has never looked back. The #10 has been a key to the club’s success including the 2017 MLS Cup title. He led the club in 2018 with 13 goals and 15 assists in the regular season and hopes to add another cup to the club’s trophy cabinet.

7. David Villa, NYCFC: David Villa has been the face of New York FC since signing as the club’s first player. The #7 jersey has been a hit since that day. He led the club in scoring with 14 goals in 2018 and is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

6. Bastian Schweinsteiger, Chicago Fire: Bastian Schweinsteiger’s #31 jersey will be fondly remembered in the Windy City if this soccer legend decides its time for a change. The German legend helped the team return to the playoffs in 2017 but injuries made 2018 a difficult season. The midfielder ended with 4 goals and 6 assists and has said he will have to ‘think’ about his future.

5. Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United: Miguel Almiron has been a part of Atlanta United since their first season and been called the ‘heartbeat’ of the club. The #10 player has found fans in the southern city and interest from overseas with Newcastle United knocking on the door.

4. Wayne Rooney, D.C. United: Wayne Rooney joined MLS in June after being released by Everton. The forward was handed the #9 jersey and made his debut with the opening of the new Audi Field. He scored 12 goals helping D.C. United return to the post season.

3. Josef Martinez, Atlanta United: Josef Martinez was impossible to stop all season running away with the MLS Golden Boot with 31 goals. Atlanta United has one of the best selling jerseys in MLS so no surprise Martinez’ name and #7 is on many of those jerseys.

2. Carlos Vela, LAFC: Carlos Vela signed as the first designated player for expansion side Los Angeles FC. His club high 14 goals helped the club advance to the playoffs and made his #10 LAFC jersey one of the most popular among fans.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes his presence known with his play on the field and his talk off the field so it probably comes as no surprise that the striker’s #9 jersey is the top selling customized jersey in MLS. From his full page ‘Dear Los Angeles, You’re Welcome’ full page ad to scoring a wonderful goal in his opening match it seems perfectly scripted from the start. He went on to finish in 2nd for the Golden Boot with 22 goals.

The list was compiled based on sales from the official store of MLS.

Shop for official MLS gear at World Soccer Shop.