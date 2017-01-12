Tigres UANL Unveil 2017 Third Jersey

Liga MX Apertura 2016 champion Tigres de UANL are starting off 2017 in style with a new third jersey from adidas. This black and yellow strip is a attractive addition for one of Mexico’s best sides as they prepare for the 2017 Clasura.

The jersey is simple yet effective, with a standard v-neck collar at the top. Yellow three-stripe trim occupies the sides of the shirt, creating a nice contrast.

The Tigres wordmark is front and center, also in white. Several sponsors are also in white, as the main shirt sponsor Cemex appears under the wordmark, Home Depot takes the right sleeve, while Coca-Cola occupies the left.

The adidas 2017 UANL Tigres third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.