Tigres UANL 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Tigres UANL have revealed their 2018/19 home and away jerseys from adidas. As the countdown to the start of Liga MX’ Apertura 2018 season continues, this club has rolled out two new jerseys in their distinctive colors of gold and blue.

Tigres’ home jersey is in the traditional gold and blue. A retro-styled v-neck collar has blue trim with matching three-stripes on the shoulders.

The blue horizontal stripe commonly seen on their jerseys has been replaced with a retro zigzag pattern with gradients all over the shirt’s body. A Tigres wordmark is displayed at the center in a blue outlined sans-serif font.

The away jersey has the colors inverted, with a crew neck collar and yellow trim with matching three-stripes on the shoulders.

A checkered striped pattern in tonal blue takes up the body of the jersey, with a U.A.N.L. wordmark in a different font at the center. Notably, every sponsor at the front is in a monochrome golden yellow, matching the wordmark. Like the home jersey, the adidas logo is centered under the collar on the chest. Cemex is the main sponsor for Tigres UANL.

