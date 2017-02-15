The New Balance Visaro 2.0 and Furon 2.0 London Launch Event

Its was an exciting week for New Balance as they launched their brand new Visaro 2.0 and Furon 2.0. Invited guests and media got a first look at the new boots at a special launch party in England’s scenic capital of London. The event was held in a secluded warehouse basement off the iconic Oxford Street. Music kept the vibe upbeat as guests browsed through the different cleat variations and training wear collections, anticipating the arrival of some special Premier League guests.

These newly updated boots, in their bold Typhoon and Tornado Alpha orange colorway, took center stage as New Balance dropped one of its most electrifying silos yet.

The special Premeir League guests included Jesus Navas, Kevin Mirallas, Massimo Luongo, and Joe Ledley. The players chatted about their current seasons successes and shared their thoughts on the boots. Players were available for individual interviews after their panel discussion.

Guests were then shuttled to the Lille OSC training ground (a two-hour trip to France), were they got the professional footballer treatment for the day. The training room featured lockers with each guest’s names on them and a full New Balance training kit.





As guests made their way out of the locker room, they took to the training cone covered field, being put through a unique session that let them get a first hand look and feel for the brand new boots. Passing, finishing, control and dribbling drills allowed guests to understand what the boots were all about: ‘Create’ and ‘React’.

The new Visaro 2.0 and Furon 2.0 made a great first impression and, without a doubt, lived up to the hype. The latest New Balance cleats are available to shop at World Soccer Shop.