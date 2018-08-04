The FA Announces Three-Year Partnership With Mitre

The Football Association, England’s governing body for football, have reached an agreement with British sportswear and manufacturer Mitre as the official football supplier for several competitions across the FA system for the next three seasons.

Beginning with Saturday’s FA Community Shield match, the Mitre Delta Max match ball will be appearing in the men’s and women’s FA Cup competitions with special designs, the Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, FA Trophy and FA Vase.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting new partnership with Mitre,” said Mark Bullingham, The FA Group Commercial and Marketing Director. “We seek to maintain the highest of standards across all of our competitions, and it is fitting that we have chosen a manufacturer with a history of excellence as our official football supplier for the next three seasons. We look forward to unveiling the first new ball at the Community Shield and to working closely with Mitre to ensure our partnership reaches its full potential.”

“Mitre is a leading football brand worldwide and like The FA, we’re proud of our heritage,” added Sean Kavanagh, Director of Global Sports Marketing & Sponsorship at Mitre. “We’re excited to announce our new partnership across all FA competitions and are passionate about the game at all levels. Mitre continues to lead the way in football development as we are obsessed with everything related to ball technology. We’re delighted to be an Official Ball Supplier of The FA, which includes prestigious competitions such as The Emirates FA Cup.”

Shop for official match balls at World Soccer Shop.