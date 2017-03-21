The English Premier League Reveals New Kit Font

The English Premier League have revealed today the new kit font to be used from the 2017/18 season, following last year’s rebranding. The new design was the result of months of work alongside Sporting iD, the league’s official customization partner, and involved more than 1,500 fans and renowned commentator Peter Drury, who helped choose between six different designs.

Take a look at the new style of names and numbers that will feature on #PL kits from the 2017/18 season onwards… pic.twitter.com/9us3GgqG16 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 21, 2017

The new font is based on the visual identity that the league has been using since this season, featuring the most recent logo and five different color options: white, red, navy, black and yellow. The current sleeve patch will continue to be used, but clubs will now have the option to sign one sleeve sponsor, meaning that some will only sport one league badge.







“Sporting iD continues to deliver an excellent service supplying names, numbers and sleeve badges for the Premier League,” said Premier League Managing Director Richard Masters. “We are excited to see next season’s new style and colors, starting with the unveiling of our clubs’ kits at individual launches in the coming months.”

“Extremely proud of our Premier League association, Sporting iD is excited to be introducing the Premier League’s new look player identification names and numbers for the 2017/18 club kit launches and beyond,” added Sporting iD Global License Director Robert Thayne. “The new look is already attracting high volume demand from both club and retail distribution channels where Sporting iD provides access to official licensed Premier League names, numbers and sleeve badges to the ever-growing global fan base.”

