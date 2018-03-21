Switzerland 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Released

by | March 21, 2018 | 0 comments

Switzerland 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Released
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

The Swiss national team and PUMA have released the away jersey Switzerland will be wearing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. A simple and clean jersey is in the works for La Nati, their fourth straight berth in the World Cup tournament.

Switzerland’s away jersey is a solid white with red crew neck collar, with the sides cut off by the sleeves. A red PUMA Powercat is placed in the center, with the ASF-SFV crest on the right breast, and the Swiss flag on the left.

The PUMA Swiss 2018 World Cup away jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.

Tags:

“World