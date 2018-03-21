Switzerland 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Released

The Swiss national team and PUMA have released the away jersey Switzerland will be wearing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. A simple and clean jersey is in the works for La Nati, their fourth straight berth in the World Cup tournament.

Switzerland’s away jersey is a solid white with red crew neck collar, with the sides cut off by the sleeves. A red PUMA Powercat is placed in the center, with the ASF-SFV crest on the right breast, and the Swiss flag on the left.

