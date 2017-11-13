Switzerland 2018 Home Jersey Unveiled

Worn in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying second leg match against Northern Ireland, the Swiss National Team are booked for Russia with a new home jersey from PUMA.

The latest Schweizer Nati jersey pays homage in a unique way to their greatest natural feature, the Swiss Alps and Matterhorn. Coming in the usual red and white, the jersey features white details on the collar with a rounded v-neck style. Red raglan sleeves overlapping the collar feature white spotted trim take up the shoulder panels with white PUMA Powercats on the shoulders. The inner collar has a special version of the Swiss cross.

A topographic map of Switzerland featuring the Swiss Alps and Matterhorn is displayed on the jersey. The ASB-SFV logo takes the right breast as a white PUMA Powercat is placed in the center, and Swiss flag on the left breast.

White shorts and red socks complete Switzerland’s home kit.

The 2018 PUMA Switzerland home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.