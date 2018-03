The Sweden 2018 World Cup away jersey has been presented today by adidas Soccer. The shirt features a progressive design that oozes style through the detailing of its fabric.

The jersey, painted in deep blue and yellow, presents a tonal graphic design made of horizontal stripes in different shapes and sizes. The country’s name written in Swedish stands proudly on the back of the neck.

