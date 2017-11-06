Sweden 2018 Home Jersey, Crest Unveiled

With an important two-legged draw in the European World Cup Qualifying Second Round with Italy beginning this week, Sweden’s national team and adidas have revealed a new home jersey with an update to their crest.

Inspired by classic adidas Swedish jerseys of the late 80s and early 90s, Sweden’s familiar yellow jersey has a blue collar similar to their 1992 jersey with yellow trim. The back has a blue Sverige wordmark under the collar.

The front has a sublimated diagonal jacquard pattern based on the 1988 home jersey, which can also be seen on the sleeves. Sweden has an updated crest of their national team, as red is removed at the top of the crest, the ball and Swedish Football Association (Svenska Fotbollförbundet; SvFF) text around it are updated. SvFF is replaced by Sverige (Sweden). Blue adidas three-stripe trim runs down the sides. The full kit has blue shorts with yellow trim and yellow socks with blue trim.

