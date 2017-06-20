Swansea City 2017/18 Home And Away Jerseys Released

Wales’ lone representative in this coming season’s Premier League, Swansea City AFC and Joma have revealed the home and away jerseys the Swans will wear.

The home retains the usual white, with a black wishbone style collar with a white placket insert. The Joma Js are on each shoulder in black. Tonal white stripes are on the shoulders and sleeves, with a v-shaped pattern on the upper chest. Mesh piping takes up the underarms and the sleeves, curving up to the collar.

Swansea’s away is in the Welsh national colors of red, white and green. An intricate v-neck collar features a red and white striped pattern at the top, a green collar, and a green and white stripe at the front. The solid green and red and white double stripe pattern is also on the sleeve cuffs, with solid red shoulders and sleeves with white Joma Js on the shoulders. The front has a tonal horizontal striped pattern, with green piping on the the underarms extending down through the hem.

The primary goalkeeper jersey will be in light blue with black details, with a diamond pattern on the shoulders.

Swansea’s home full kit comes with white shorts and socks with black stripes on the top of the socks. The clash kit has red shorts and socks with green trim and stripes on the socks. Two new sponsors appear on Swansea’s jerseys, with Barracuda debuting on the left sleeve and gaming company Letou replacing BETEAST as the main shirt sponsor.

The 2017/18 Joma Swansea City AFC home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.