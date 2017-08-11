Swansea City 2017/18 Third Jersey Released

Wales’ lone Premier League club, Swansea City, revealed their third jerseys ahead of the opening weekend of the season.

The Swans will be wearing black and gold for their third jersey. Gold details are applied on the collar and on each side leading into the underarms. The sleeve cuffs also have gold trim on the ends.

Some of the jersey’s other details are in white, with Joma’s Js on each shoulder, left arm sleeve sponsor Barracuda and the Joma name label logo across from the club crest on the chest. Letou is the jersey’s main sponsor.

The 2017/18 Joma Swansea City AFC third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.