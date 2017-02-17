Sutton United Sign One-Off Jersey Sponsorship Deal

The improbably run of Sutton United to the 5th round of the FA Cup where they will face Arsenal on Monday has some fans making a double take. The National League side won’t look familiar to their faithful fans as they will be wearing a one-off front of the jersey sponsorship logo for The Sun when they face the Gunners.

The deal is specifically for Sun Bets and replace the regular sponsor, Green Go Waste, on their home jerseys by Joma. Green Go Waste approved of the move that will allow the club to make more money from the high-profile match.

The Amber and Chocolates home jersey is amber with a chocolate color v-neck collar and vertical stripe that runs down the center of the jersey. There is chocolate detailing on the sleeve cuffs and around the waist. This new design was adopted for the 2016/17 season.

“Malcolm and James at Green Go Waste have shown an unbelievable level of generosity to the club in allowing this to happen and they actually spoke to me in the bar straight after the Leeds game,” Manager Paul Doswell said. “This money will help so much to keep improving this great club,and we’re very excited to be working with SunBets.”

The front of the jersey sponsorship deal is not the only one-off money making push for the club. They have increased the ticket prices for Monday’s game to £35, reportedly even for season ticket holders.

Admittedly, this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the club that currently sits in 17th place in the 24 team National League – the fifth tier of English football. Only 9 non-league sides have made it to this stage of the FA Cup since World War II. And for the first time since the tournament was established in 1888 will 2 teams from this division be represented with league leaders, Lincoln City, set to play Burnley FC on Saturday.

