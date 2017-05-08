Stoke City Unveils 2017/18 Home & Away Jerseys

Stoke City unveiled their 2017/18 home and away jersey by Macron earlier this week and will debut them on field in their final home match at bet365 Stadium against Arsenal on Saturday, May 13.

The 2017/18 home jersey is the classic red and white striped look but next season’s edition features wider stripes. A tricolored red, white, and blue pattern appears on the collar and sleeve cuffs.

The shoulders have white Macron men atop a red stripe. A blue Macron label is placed across from the club crest on the chest, and the bet365 sponsor is in a off-color red box compared to the red stripes.

White shorts with red trim and white socks with red vertical stripes and blue outlines completes the home kit.

Stoke’s 2017/18 away jersey is in a stunning royal blue with a white to red gradient stripe pattern on the chest. A classy traditional 1-button fold-over is white on the neck with a blue placket below, breaking up the stripe pattern. White Macron men occupy the solid blue shoulders, with white trim on the right arm sleeve and red trim on the left.

Blue shorts and the white/red gradient stripe pattern appearing over blue socks finishes off the away kit.