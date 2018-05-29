Stoke City 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Stoke City have revealed their 2018/19 home and away jerseys. Macron has supplied the Potters with a pair of clean jerseys for the season ahead.

Stoke’s classic red and white striped body adds blue as an accent color. On the neck, a white modified ribbed v-neck collar matches with white sleeve cuffs.

The shoulders have blue Macron Men with white outlines over the red stripes. The chest has a Macron label in blue with white outline is placed across from the club crest.

The vintage theme extends to the away jersey, a purple shirt inspired by the 1992/93 clash jerseys with white trim.

White v-neck collars and sleeve cuffs match with the Macron Men on the shoulders.

Halved tonal purple pinstripes are seen on the body, with the crest in white outline.

Stoke City LFC, the women’s club department, shares the same uniform designs as the men. Bet365 returns as shirt sponsor, with the red backdrop removed in favor of a blue logo with white outlines on the home, and a simple white on the away.

