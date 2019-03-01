Sporting KC Unveil 2019 Home Jersey

The Sporting KC 2019 home jersey by adidas was unveiled at a launch party at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City in early February. The jersey features a new accent color of ‘raw gray’ that is used on a bold design on the front of the jersey.

The raw gray accent color is used to create 3 diagonal stripes with a tattered tread design on the traditional sporting blue jersey. The middle stripe runs from the left shoulder to under the right arm and serves as the background for the club crest as well as the Ivy Investments sponsor logo.

The jersey has a crew collar and the adidas 3-Stripes running down the side of the jersey in dark indigo.

‘For Glory. For City’ is printed on the back of the jersey under the collar and a diagonal-striped jock tag is included on the left hemline.

