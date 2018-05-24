Sporting Kansas City Retro Night Jerseys Revealed

Sporting Kansas City has revealed their limited edition 2018 Retro Night jerseys from adidas. For the second straight season, the Major League Soccer charter team will be turning back the clock with a design based from their time as the Kansas City Wizards.

Sporting’s Retro Night this season will be May 27th against Columbus Crew SC. This retro jersey will be white with sky blue accents, like on the crew neck collar and rainbow sleeves. The left sleeve has a special black and silver version of the Sporting Kansas City crest, and the right sleeve has the MLS logo in monochrome white outline.

The front has the Wizards crest on the left breast, with a black adidas logo on the other side. Sky blue adidas three-stripe trim appears on the the sides, with sponsor Ivy Investments appears text-only in the Wizards’ font at the center. The jocktag on the bottom left reads “Oh When the Wiz” in sky blue.

The limited edition jerseys have club legends Jimmy Conrad, Tony Meola, Preki and Peter Vermes as options with the league’s typography in black at the back. The full kit will have a white and retro rainbow halved pair of shorts with sky blue trim and white socks with rainbow trim.

The 2018 adidas Sporting Kansas City Retro Night jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.