Sporting Kansas City Release 2017 Home Jersey

Sporting style returns in the 2017 Sporting Kansas City home jersey from adidas. An updated shirt sponsor also brings an updated away strip.

The new primary jersey debuted on a television commercial aired earlier on Friday.

Sporting Blue with white is the main combo for the new jersey. A traditional collar with a three-button plaquet brings flair to the shirt. The shoulders have white adidas three-stripe trim.

Thin vertical stripes in a lighter shade of blue placed at the front make space for the Ivy Investments logo in monochrome navy, as Ivy Funds updated itself last April. The MLS badges on the sleeves are in Sporting Blue, Dark Indigo and Lead silver, with a special message on the right sleeve.

No Other Club is etched in indigo, in Matt Besler’s handwriting.

Last season’s away jersey is also updated, with a silver Ivy Investments on the indigo clash shirt.

The shorts on the home jersey are white with Sporting Blue adidas stripes on the side, and the socks are Sporting Blue with white pinstripes.

The 2017 adidas Sporting Kansas City home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.