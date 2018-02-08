Sporting Kansas City 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City has had some fashionable looks over the past few seasons, and the latest entry of “Sporting Style” once again gives the original MLS team a new away jersey for 2018.

Sporting comes clad in black and metallic silver for their new secondary jersey, with a stylish Henley collar. Silver three-stripes take the sides, and run down to the hem.

The sleeves have MLS logos with the black and silver colors, matching the scheme of the jersey.

Even the club crest appears in a monochrome metallic silver, with two stars over the badge for their 2000 and 2013 MLS Cups.

At the bottom of the jersey, the Climacool tag takes the right side.

The jocktag has a tonal reflective argyle pattern placed here and on the back neck. The argyle pattern is a reference to the beginnings of “Sporting Style” with their 2013 third jersey.

Ivy Investments returns as shirt sponsor, in silver.

The 2018/19 adidas Sporting Kansas City away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.