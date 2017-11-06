Spain 2018 World Cup Jersey Launched

Today, adidas Soccer revealed the new home jersey for the Spanish National Team that will try to claim the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy. The new Spain kit is inspired by the iconic 1994 shirt.

A dynamic graphic – made of yellow, blue and red diamonds – adorns the right side of the jersey, representing the speed, energy and style of the Spanish National Team. The team badge is featured in a yellow & red version, while the adidas branding appears in yellow.

Royal blue shorts and black socks complete the new Spain home kit, which will debut on-pitch when La Roja faces Costa Rica on November 11th.

Shop for the Spain 2018 World Cup home jersey at World Soccer Shop.