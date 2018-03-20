Spain 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Released

The Spain 2018 World Cup away jersey from adidas which takes inspiration from late 1980’s adidas kits of the Red Fury was unveiled today.

Related: Spain 2018 World Cup Jersey Launched

The 2018 Spain away jersey is light blue with subtle shades of blue in the graphic design. A new 2-color crest on the left chest compliments the unique jersey colorway.

The jersey for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Champions features bold red detailing on the v-neck collar, 3-stripes on the shoulders, sleeve cuffs, and on the adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

A bold GK jersey was also unveiled, featuring grey and volt colors.

Shop for the Spain 2018 World Cup jerseys at World Soccer Shop.