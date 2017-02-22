Southampton’s Forster Signs with Under Armour

Fraser Forster signed a cleat and GK glove sponsorship with Under Armour earlier this week. The Southampton and English international goalkeeper has been wearing the Under Armour ClutchFit Force 3.0 boots and Desafio in 2017from Baltimore-based company.

“Throughout my career, I have always been one for working hard and letting my performances do the talking, which I believe ties in perfectly with what Under Armour is about,” said Forster. “I’m really excited to train and play in Under Armour products, whilst also becoming part of such a young and innovative brand that works with, and boosts the performances of, top sports talent around the world.”

The 28-year-old was previously with Nike. He will take the field for the remainder of the Premier League campaign and League Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley with his new look.

Southampton signed a 7-year partnership with Under Armour last season which sees the club match day and training kits provided by UA.