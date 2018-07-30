Southampton FC 2018/19 Third Kit Revealed

In partnership with Under Armor, Southhampton FC revealed the 2018/19 third kit moments before their preseason match against Dijon FCO in France. The kit has already claimed it’s first victory with a 2 – 0 win at the end of their summer training camp.

The third jersey shares many similarities with the home jersey, displaying seven vertical stripes down the chest. However, the third shirt mixes differing shades of red separated by thin, white lines. The primary sponsor, Virgin Media, exhibits their logo for the third year in a row on the jersey’s front. The club crest and Under Armor logo can be seen above the main logo and the Premier League patch is located on the sleeve. Designed with Under Armor HeatGear fabric and Moisture Transport System technology, the jersey will wick away moisture and stay dry no matter the weather.

The shoulders and back of the jersey are solid red, matching the Virgin Media logo. The club announced that the kit will be completed with the home shorts and socks or a red version.

Shop the Southampton third jersey now at World Soccer Shop.