Southampton 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Released

Southampton FC has released their 2018/19 home and away jerseys from Under Armour. The Saints are rolling with jerseys inspired from their past with a return to their traditional red and white striped home jersey, and a new yellow and blue away jersey based on the jersey from their 1976 FA Cup victory.

Southampton’s traditional red and white striped shirts also has additional thin black stripes as outlines. The wishbone-style collar and matching cuffs are in matching black, with the sleeves and shoulders a solid red.

The inner collar is striped and matches the composition on the jersey, with alternating “We March On” and “Saints” text within each.

The stripes are altered to fit in a white Under Armour on the right breast, across from the club crest.

Both jerseys are made with the latest in Under Armour’s technological advancements, with four-way HeatGear fabric and a Moisture Transport System, to provide unrivalled mobility and moisture wicking capabilities that allow players to stay dry even in the toughest of conditions.

The full kit has black shorts with red and black striped socks.

The away jersey is based on the jersey from the 1975/76 team, who’ve recorded a famous victory against Manchester United in the 1976 FA Cup Final. The jersey has the same template as the home, but less details. Blue sleeves and shoulders are placed over a yellow body.

The inner collar is the same as in the home as well.

The chest has a black Under Armour logo across from the Southampton crest on the chest.

The full kit has blue shorts and socks and slightly different from the original, which has yellow socks with a blue stripe. Virgin Media is the shirt sponsor.