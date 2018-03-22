South Korea 2018 World Cup Jerseys Revealed

Nike Soccer has revealed the jerseys South Korea will wear in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils take their national and traditional identities and presents a couple of modern looks, reflective of the forward-thinking Korean attitude.

Jerseys

Qualifying for their ninth straight World Cup, Nike’s South Korea jerseys feature the Astro Mesh Dri-Fit fabric.

The home jersey is a traditional red shirt, with a white swoosh and bespoke numbers on the right breast. The crest is a simplified dark navy and white version of South Korea’s crest.

South Korea’s full kit features clean and sharp dark navy shorts and red socks.

The Taeguk, the national symbol of South Korea that’s embedded deep in philosophical and religious values, is presented in the away jersey. A two-color red and blue taeguk inspired from the national flag is displayed over a white jersey in a wavy pattern. The full kit features white shorts and socks with a dark navy stripe trim on the socks and white swoosh.

Training & Fashion

South Korea’s fashion collection features a red hooded jacket with dark trim, a pre-match jersey with florescent sleeve trim and matching swoosh, a heather grey polo and more.

The Nike South Korean 2018 World Cup home and away jerseys are available soon at World Soccer Shop.