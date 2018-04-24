South Africa 2018 Home Jersey Unveiled

Bafana Bafana (The Boys, The Boys), South Africa’s national team has unveiled a dazzling new home jersey from Nike. A younger generation of South Africans will be looking to qualify for next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Clad in a bold yellow and green, South Africa’s home jersey has shoulders and sleeves that feature a remarkable green striped print, also present on the collar. The back neck tape is in green. The away jersey is said to be green with a cascading horizontal pattern.

