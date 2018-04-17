Soccer365 presents the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Panini Album

Panini has been an Official Partner of the FIFA World Cup since 1970, and the World Cup Album is synonymous with the world’s biggest sporting event.

Every World Cup summer, kids across the globe set out to collect and trade Panini Stickers of their favorite World Cup players and teams.

Since the birth of the Panini craze during the World Cup 1970 in Mexico, the phenomenon has gotten progressively larger each year. The relatively simple concept allows people to purchase sticker packs that contain stadiums, mascots, players, and team stickers and apply them to their corresponding location in the album. The ultimate end goal is to fill out every blank spot in the Panini World Cup Album.

