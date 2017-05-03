Soccer365 Guide to the 2017 FA CUP FINAL

The 2017 FA Cup winner will be crowned on May 27 when Arsenal and Chelsea face off at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will air on FOX Sports in the USA at 12:30 ET. Soccer365 takes a look at what to expect when you tune to watch the Gunners play the Blues.

It will be the first time since the 2003 FA Cup final that the teams in the final split the regular season match-ups. Arsenal won their first match 3-0 in a dominating first half performance at the Emirates in September 2016. Alex Sanchez, Theo Walcott, and Mesut Ozil all put their name on the scoresheet in the opening half. It was Arsenal’s first win over Chelsea in the Premier League since 2011.

Chelsea returned the favor on February 4, 2017 with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Just like in the first matchup, the home side took a decisive 3-0 lead into injury time with the only difference being Olivier Giroud finding a late consolation goal. The highlight of the match was Eden Hazard’s solo effort gathering the ball in his own half before dribbling past 3 Arsenal players before beating former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It will be a re-match of the 2002 FA Cup final which was played at the Millennium Stadium in London. Arsenal won with second half goals from Ray Parlour and Freddie Ljundberg. The game was played with 1 week remaining in the Premier League season. Arsenal closed out the season by beating Manchester United to complete the Double.

Arsenal is listed as the ‘home’ team for the match as they are alphabetically listed ahead of Chelsea in the FA’s register. The won’t be considered the favorite, however, as Arsene Wenger’s side is fighting just to qualify for next season’s Champions League while Chelsea have secured their spot in next year’s tournament and have the Premier League silverware clearly in their sites.

In the tradition of the cup finals, Wembley will truly serve as a neutral ground. The Gunners have been allocated 28,650 tickets and will occupy the east end of the stadium and Chelsea have the same 28,650 allocation and will be situated in the west end of the stadium. The clubs allocations amount to 80% of the tickets available for the match. 14,000 tickets have been reserved for volunteers, leagues, local clubs, and charities.

Arsenal will not be the favorite but will have history on their side. They have played in more FA Cup finals with this being their 20th and are tied with Manchester United for a record 12 titles. They most recently won the FA Cup title in 2014/15.

Chelsea have won 7 titles with four coming since Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003. They most recently won the FA Cup in 2011/12.

