Soccer365 Exclusive: Behind The Scenes Of The Official adidas Predator Launch

DJs, freestylers, artists, celebrities and exclusive guests gathered at The Base, Los Angeles to celebrate the return of the adidas Predator boot. Soccer365 made their way out to California for this can’t miss event, bringing you exclusive footage below.







The Predator silo debuted during the 1994 FIFA World Cup and quickly became an icon of soccer, worn by players such as David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. Now, the Predator is enjoying a well deserved comeback, debuted by modern day stars Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil and Ivan Rakitic.







Hit music by DJ Falcon and DJ Promnit set the stage for a party with freestyle shows, an open bar, a state of the art augmented reality boot, a custom t-shirt station and – of course – a giant screen FIFA 18 tournament. The stadium, cage and street versions of the new Predator generation were put on display around The Base in different ways including a remarkable chain chandelier.



















Artists from the world-wide famous Secret Walls amazed the crowd with a live painting of a stunning B&W mural with markers and black paint.







The central show, however, was a special edition of the Tango League tournament, in which eight of the best street teams – kitted in the newest adidas World Cup jerseys – battled on the court to see who deserved the tournament grand prize.













Tango OC were crowned champions, with their own Randy Mendoza being selected as the tournament MVP by a panel of judges that included LA Galaxy and USMNT’s Gyasi Zardes, U.S. champion freestyler Alex Mendoza and Danny Gildea from GPS Soccer Assassin.













adidas’ stadium-to-street philosophy was embodied perfectly by this event, in which both the stadium and cage versions of the Predator 18 boot were showcased as equally important. Once again, the Tango League allowed LA to witness the talent of street players.







