Soccer Nets Used for the First Time

It’s in the back of the net? Not always. The soccer net is one of the pieces of soccer equipment taken for granted but has dramatically changed the game and was first used on the goal posts in a match in England on January 1, 1890.

With all the griping about calls from the referees today, one can only imagine the outrage before the soccer net was used to help the referee determine if a goal was scored.

The net is not a sure fire solution as was seen first hand in a Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim in 2013. Leverkusen’s Stefan Kiessling headed his ball in a hole in the net and the referee allowed the ‘phantom goal’ to stand.

Yet surprisingly nets are NOT a required piece of equipment according to FIFA’s Laws of the Game.

The rules states:

‘Nets may be attached to the goals and the ground behind the goal, provided they are properly supported and do not interfere with the goalkeeper.’

Odd to think corner flags are required nets are not.

