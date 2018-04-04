Slovenia 2018 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys Unveiled

The Slovenia 2018 home and away soccer jerseys from Nike were unveiled during the FIFA International break in March. The jerseys pay homage to the pristine national landmark, Mount Triglav.

A white home jersey has the familiar mountain design in a tonal light blue with vertical stripe gradients, a blue collar and light blue stripe at the back neck. The chest has a blue Nike swoosh across from the Slovenian Football Association crest.

The full kit has white shorts and socks with blue trim on the socks.

The away jersey is blue, with a tonal light blue mountain design like the home jersey, with matching collar and swoosh. The back neck adds a contrasting bright green stripe.

The full kit has blue socks and shorts with light blue markings and bright green trim on the socks.

Slovenia’s jerseys come with Nike’s Fast Fit Vaporknit template.